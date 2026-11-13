Baltimore County police investigate Pikesville homicide

Baltimore County detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding a woman's murder in Pikesville on Friday.

According to police, officers responded to the 9000 block of Saracen Drive during the early hours of the morning for a shooting.

When units arrived, they found a 47-year-old woman, Erika Atkinson, unresponsive. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Atkinson was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be completed to determine the cause and manner of her death.

Police believe the incident was isolated.

Anyone with information relating to the case is urged to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-887-4636.