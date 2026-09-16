Baltimore County police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in Owings Mills.

The crash occurred Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard and Strawhill Court, according to a statement from police.

When police arrived on the scene, they found 72-year-old Wanda Grasu, who was struck by a 2021 Toyota Highlander. Grasu was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving Southbound on Owings Mills Boulevard approaching Strawhill Court when the crash happened.

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.