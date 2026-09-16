Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore County police investigate fatal pedestrian crash

By Michelle Richardson

/ CBS Baltimore

Add CBS News on Google

Baltimore County police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened in Owings Mills. 

The crash occurred Tuesday at 2:40 p.m. in the area of Owings Mills Boulevard and Strawhill Court, according to a statement from police. 

When police arrived on the scene, they found 72-year-old Wanda Grasu, who was struck by a 2021 Toyota Highlander. Grasu was pronounced dead at the scene. 

A preliminary investigation found that the driver of a Toyota Corolla was driving Southbound on Owings Mills Boulevard approaching Strawhill Court when the crash happened.  

Police said both drivers remained at the scene.

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue