Baltimore County police, family still searching for man reported missing in 2015

By CBS Baltimore Staff

CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County family is not giving up hope in the search of a man who has been missing since 2015.

Police are asking the public for help in finding Martise Brian Williams who was last seen by his family on August 4, 2015.

A witness reported seeing Williams around the Liberty Road corridor the day he was last seen.

At the time of his disappearance, he was driving a 2015 Buick Verano with Maryland registration 6BW0367. The Buick was later recovered in the 2400 block of Elsinor Avenue in Baltimore City on August 10, 2015.

"Martise's family members hope that someone will divulge information that will help move this case forward," Baltimore County Police said. 

Williams is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds. It is not known what he might be wearing.

Anyone with information on Martise Brian Williams is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 1:56 PM

