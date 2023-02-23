Baltimore County officials plan to combat Towson crime with more cameras, police

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County officials gathered in the heart of Towson to participate in a crime walk on Wednesday.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said he plans to combat crime by adding more police patrols in the area and additional cameras.

The crime walk comes on the heels of violent crimes that have shocked the Towson community.

A 28-year-old man was recently charged with sexually assaulting three women at gunpoint right off of Towson Circle.

Last week, a man was shot near Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Avenue.

A transgender woman was stabbed multiple times after she accepted a ride from a stranger near the intersection of Chesapeake Avenue and York Road. That person punched her in the face, too, according to authorities.

And most recently, 17-year-old Tre'Shaun Harmon was shot near the intersection of Joppa Road and Delaware Avenue. He later died from his injuries.

Olszewski assured Towson residents during a press conference on Wednesday that their security was a top priority and he had "very tangible steps" to ensure they were safe.

He said that he and law enforcement officials plan to increase police patrols in the area, install additional cameras near businesses "and other strategic locations," and set up a new license plate reader.

"If you're going to engage in inappropriate behavior—particularly violent behavior—you will be found," he said. "You will be held accountable."

Over the long term, Baltimore County officials plan to increase lighting in the area and take steps to make sure Towson remains trash-free as well as free of graffiti.

Baltimore County's interim police chief, Dennis Delp, who also attended the press conference, said that covert and non-covert cameras would be installed to deter crime.

"We have had some recent incidents of crime," Delp said. "We are obviously pivoting and making sure that we're using technologies like a license plate reader and additional cameras."

Olszewski said he had a message for residents who have expressed fear: we will always do everything we can to make sure you are safe at all times.

"We are going to walk tonight and walk the walk literally to show that Towson is a safe place to live and to play, to go to school, to get your health care," he said. "We have had some unfortunate, tragic incidents that have happened, but we want to prove that's the anomaly. We're going to step up and do even more to make sure that folks both are safe and feel safe. We're going to do whatever it takes."