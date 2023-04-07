Baltimore County names first African American police chief, Robert McCullough

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announced a new Police Chief selection, Robert McCullough, for Baltimore County, Friday morning.

"Chief McCullough will be the first African American to lead our nation's 21st largest police agency. He brings over 35 years of local homegrown experience working with and for our communities," Olszewski said.

The announcement comes after Baltimore County parted ways with the former police chief, Melissa Hyatt, who served as the first female police chief.

In May, the county's Fraternal Order of Police had a vote of "no confidence" against Chief Hyatt. There were concerns about a hostile work environment, violent crime not being properly addressed, some officers said they did not have the proper tools (like enough cars or radios for the job) and some officers criticized her for not being accessible.

