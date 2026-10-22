Baltimore County mother says man living in sewer has harassed her children

A Baltimore County mother says she is concerned for her children's safety after a man living in a sewer near her home allegedly harassed them and chased them down the street.

Mother says man in sewer approached her children

Unique Wiggins said she initially didn't believe her children when they told her a man underground had been talking to them from a sewer.

"It was a Friday, and my daughter, who is 21, called and she was panicking. And I asked, 'What's wrong?' And she said, 'Mom, I'm scared. The man told me I can't walk right here and to just dip.' And I'm like, 'What man?' And she was like, 'The man in the sewer,'" Wiggins said.

After hearing similar complaints from her children at least four times, Wiggins decided to investigate.

"I walk over to the little manhole sewer thing, and I hear somebody singing, and I think, 'This is unbelievable.' So I'm like, 'Yo, yo, you,' and he's like, 'What?' And I said, 'Leave my f****** kids alone.' And he said, 'No, tell them to leave me alone?' And I said, 'They can't possibly be messing with you, and you are in the sewer,'" Wiggins said.

Wiggins said the man, whom WJZ is not naming, has spoken to her children and chased them down the street, prompting her to call police.

She also believes the man trespassed on her property and broke into her car.

Mother questions what police can do

Wiggins said police told her the sewer lines and culverts are public property, limiting what they could do.

"I don't feel like I'm protected. I don't feel like my kids are protected. I'm not saying this gentleman should necessarily go to jail, but he should not live in the sewer. He should not be able to be down there," Wiggins said.

Baltimore County Police said the man was arrested and released on his own recognizance on Oct. 13.

Police also said another peace order was served Thursday and is set to expire Oct. 26.

A call for more safety measures

Wiggins said she believes more can be done to protect her family and others in the community.

"They can put a no trespassing sign there. They can put a no trespassing sign, and they can cover the holes. That's what I would like to see. I would like Baltimore County to make me feel like I am a member of this community," she said.

Baltimore County Police told WJZ they offered to provide mobile services to the man but were unsuccessful.

During WJZ's visit to the neighborhood, reporters did not see or hear the man in the area.

WJZ also reached out to Baltimore County Housing and Development for comment but had not received a response.