Johnny Olszewski endorses fellow county executive Angela Alsobrooks in Senate run

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday threw his support behind Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks in the U.S. Senate race for Ben Cardin's seat.

Olszewski endorsed his fellow Democrat at the Randallstown Community Center on Monday morning.

Alsobrooks announced her bid for the Senate seat last week.

A Black woman who has been county executive since 2018, Alsobrooks called for more diversity in the Senate in a video announcement posted to Twitter.

There aren’t enough people in the US Senate who live like, think like and look like the people they’re supposed to represent. My Great-Grandma told me, “if you don’t like something, go farther and do better.” I’m proud to say I’m running for the Senate. Let’s go farther together. pic.twitter.com/uIyO9ARbck — Angela Alsobrooks (@AlsobrooksForMD) May 9, 2023

According to her profile on the county's website, Alsobrooks became the youngest and first woman to be elected to be the Prince George's County State's Attorney in 2010 after working as an assistant state's attorney for over a decade.

She graduated with her B.A. in Public Policy from Duke University and her J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law.

A coveted seat in the Senate will soon be open after Sen. Cardin announced his retirement and that he will not seek reelection after more than five decades in politics.

Senator Cardin won election to the U.S. Senate in 2006 following the retirement of U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes.

This Maryland seat could play a big part in who controls the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who is the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More, announced his campaign earlier this month. Trone spent more than $12 million of his own money on his House race last year.

Angela Alsobrooks, the chief executive of Maryland's Prince George's County, announced last week she will run for the U.S. Senate seat.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, a Democrat, has announced he is running as well. Jawando served in former President Barack Obama's administration as associate director of public engagement and as an adviser to Education Secretary Arne Duncan.

Activist Jerome Segal announced earlier this week he is running.