Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski to announce plans on U.S. Senate candidacy

BALTIMORE - Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will make an announcement on Monday regarding his plans for the U.S. Senate.

Olszewski. a Democrat, said he will make his announcement at 9:30 a.m. at the Randallstown Community Center.

A coveted seat in the Senate will soon be open after Sen. Ben Cardin announced his retirement and that he will not seek reelection after more than five decades in politics.

Senator Cardin won election to the U.S. Senate in 2006 following the retirement of U.S. Senator Paul Sarbanes.

This Maryland could play a big part in who controls the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who is the wealthy founder of Total Wine & More, announced his campaign. Trone spent more than $12 million of his own money on his House race last year.

Angela Alsobrooks, the chief executive of Maryland's Prince George's County, announced last week she will run for the U.S. Senate seat.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando, a Democrat, has announced he is running as well. Jawando served in former President Barack Obama's administration as associate director of public engagement and as an adviser to Education Secretary Arne Duncan. Activist Jerome Segal announced earlier this week he is running.

Olszewski won reelection in November as Baltimore County's Executive.

Over the past four years, Olszewski has put his focus on education and public safety.