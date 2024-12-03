Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski resigns from office, ahead of appointment to Congress

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski resigned from office Tuesday, sharing a copy of his resignation letter with a social media post.

Olszewski, who served eight years in office, described serving as Baltimore County Executive as the "honor of a lifetime."

It’s been an honor of a lifetime to serve as Baltimore County Executive. Thank you.



Together we truly have built a better Baltimore County.



My letter to the County Council upon my election to the United States House of Representatives: pic.twitter.com/Ciq6t0TV5K — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) December 3, 2024

Olszewski's resignation comes after he was elected to represent Maryland's second congressional district.



"Exactly six years ago today, I was honored to first take the oath of office to serve as our fourteenth County Executive - enabled by the trust that the people of Baltimore County placed in me. To this day, I remain deeply thankful to all our residents for this incredible privilege," the letter reads.

The Baltimore County Council is reviewing applications for 12 candidates, who are vying for the Baltimore County Executive position.

During his campaign, Olszewski vowed to combat threats to democracy and right-wing politics. He was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates in 2006 at 23 years old, and served until 2014.

Olszewski's resignation will go into effect Friday, January 3.