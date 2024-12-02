Baltimore County names interim executive candidates to replace Johnny Olszewski

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore County Council announced 12 candidates to replace executive Johnny Olszewski, who won the election to represent Maryland's second congressional district.

The council said it received several applications and these are the candidates vying for the position:

Tara E. Ebersole

Aris Melissaratos

Jim Brochin

Yara A. Cheikh

Barry F. Williams

George Perdikakis, Sr.

Jon S. Cardin

William M. Huhn

Paul Drutz-Hannahs

Tom Quirk

Katherine A. Klausmeier

Gregory A. Dennis

Olszewski is set to resign as Baltimore County Executive before being sworn into Congress on January 3, 2025.

Residents can learn more about the potential interim Baltimore County executive at a public hearing at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10.

By law, four of the seven on the county council must approve the interim county executive, which has two years remaining on the term. If no one gets four out of the seven votes, County Administrator D'Andrea Walker will serve as the acting county executive.

Baltimore County Council chairman Izzy Patoka said the council says the interim should be fiscally responsible and ready to lead 20 agencies in the county. He also said the interim executive needs to be ready to be a caretaker of the role and will not seek election when the term ends in 2026.

"My colleagues and I are very gratified at the response to the County Executive Announcement that was posted on our website," Patoka said. "We received quality applications from the candidates, and we sincerely appreciate their interest and willingness to pursue the office of County Executive. We are currently reviewing all submissions carefully, and look forward to electing the best candidate for the residents of Baltimore County."