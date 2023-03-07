Baltimore Co. detective walks out of rehab facility month Cockeysville manhunt shooting

BALTIMORE - A Baltimore County detective who was shot nearly a month ago during an encounter with an armed man in Cockeysville walked out of a rehabilitation facility Tuesday afternoon.

With law enforcement officers on each side of the sidewalk, Detective Jonathan Chih was discharged after spending nearly three weeks at the University of Maryland Rehabilitation and Orthopedic Institute.

He was wheelchaired to the exit before walking past the supportive first responders on his way to a car. Detective Chih was then led on a police escort.

"Thank you everyone. It is good to be out," Detective Chih said as he left.

Detective Chih was critically injured when he was shot around 9:30 p.m. on February 9 during the multiday search for David Emory Linthicum, who was arrested and charged with shooting two Baltimore County police officers.

Linthicum has been indicted on 27 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and armed carjacking.

Detective Chih was released from Shock Trauma on February 19. WJZ was the only television station at the hospital when he was discharged.