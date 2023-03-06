Man accused of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers, indicted on 27 counts

Codebeautify.org Text to HTML Converter

David Linthicum, the man who’s accused of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers and sparking a dayslong manhunt that caused schools to close and people to lock their doors and stay home, was indicted Monday on 27 counts including attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence and armed carjacking.

The indictment charges Linthicum, 24, of Cockeysville, with 16 new counts, including ones that allege he tried to murder two other police officers.

... this story continues. Read the rest at The Baltimore Banner: David Linthicum, man accused of shooting 2 Baltimore County Police officers, is indicted on 27 counts