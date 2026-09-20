Baltimore County councilman pushes for road safety improvements in Perry Hall

A Baltimore County councilman is pushing for a safer ride along Northwind Road in Perry Hall.

Councilman David Marks has asked the Baltimore County Department of Public Works and Transportation to conduct a road safety review on Northwind Road between Harford and Ferguson/Magledt Roads.

"There have been some complaints from residents over the years about speeding along this corridor," Councilman Marks said. "The road has interesting topography. It's very hilly. So, as you drive down, particularly going toward Carney, you tend to pick up speed. So, we would love to do whatever we can to make this a safer route."

The stretch of road is back in the spotlight after a fatal pedestrian crash the morning of September 8.

Baltimore County Police said 68-year-old James Bandoch, a cyclist, was hit by a dump truck near Northwind and Trailwood roads.

In a letter to Councilman Marks, traffic engineers will assess speed, volume, and crash data to identify the best steps to improve safety. The evaluation should take 4 to 6 weeks to complete.

"I would love to see recommendations for perhaps re-engineering parts of that road," he said. "There are some limitations. You can only put speed cameras by state law near schools. So, that's going to rule that out. Speed bumps are not universally popular, and they're not practical everywhere."

Perry Hall neighbors are saddened by the loss of Bandoch.

"I know a lot of people from this community," Krijan Karki, the manager of Northwind Liquors, said. "So, I was afraid that it was one of my customers."

Karki said he unfortunately had a feeling a tragedy like this would happen. That's because Karki said he's seen a number of speedy drivers passing through Northwind Road.

"Sometimes, it can get busy," he said. "But if it's not busy, people are like, fully raving. Especially the trucks out here, big trucks and all, just full diesel engine revving down the street."

Another concern along Northwind Road is that there aren't any sidewalks.

"I think it shines a light on us needing more sidewalks," Donald Shield, a Perry Hall resident, said. "Or a safer place for bike riders to ride."

"For the crosswalk over there, we should definitely put some signals for the pedestrians," Karki said.