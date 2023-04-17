Baltimore County Council confirms Robert McCullough as Baltimore County Police Chief

BALTIMORE — Baltimore County Executive Olszewski announced Monday, the confirmation of Robert McCullough as Baltimore County Police Chief, after a vote by the Baltimore County Council.

McCullough is a 35-year Baltimore County police veteran.

Chief McCullough will be the first African American to lead our nation's 21st largest police agency. He brings over 35 years of local homegrown experience working with and for our communities," Olszewski said when announcing McCullough's nomination last week.

In a Tweet, Olszewski commended McCullough on his confirmation.

BREAKING: the Baltimore County Council has confirmed Robert McCullough as @BaltCoPolice Chief. https://t.co/7pUPx05xiL — Baltimore County (@BaltCoGov) April 17, 2023

McCullough appointment comes after Baltimore County parted ways with the former police chief, Melissa Hyatt, who served as the first female police chief.