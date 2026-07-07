Baltimore County Animal Services say pets are being ignored solely on appearance

Officials with the Baltimore County Animal Services say "black cat and dog syndrome" is a phenomenon that's taking a toll nationwide on black animal adoption rates.

The syndrome causes many dogs and cats, regardless of their temperament, to be judged solely on their appearance.

Many shelters notice that animals with tan or light-colored coats are adopted more quickly than others.

Abby Isaacs, with the Baltimore County Animal Services, says false superstitions and stigmas surrounding black animals may be part of the reason for this syndrome.

"Some other reasons why this might occur are the photogenicness of the pets," Isaacs said. "Depending on the lighting, it might be harder to see their cute little whiskers and features. Also, depending on the lighting in the adoption room, if they're hiding in the corner or if it's just more dimly lit, it's hard to see their cute little personalities."

Isaacs encourages everyone to meet animals regardless of their coat color and then decide which personality is the best fit for their family.