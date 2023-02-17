Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys' staff make final push to keep the school's doors open

BALTIMORE -- Administrative staff made their final push to keep the doors of the Baltimore Collegiate School for Boys open on Thursday.

The school could close for good if the city school board does not renew the school's charter.

Closure became a real possibility for staff after the school did poorly on a recent review.

The review found that the school had academic issues and operational difficulties, such as missing paperwork or data entry errors.

So, on Thursday evening, school administrators presented their case to the board.

They went with the support of Baltimore City Schools CEO Sonja Santelesis, who has urged the school board to renew the charter with conditions.

Although her opinion is respected, Santelesis has no say in the school board's decision.

As administrators went to fight for their educational institution, parents and students came together for a rally and to show support.

Students at the rally said they didn't want to see the school close.

They said that they want to continue attending classes with their friends and keep the same supportive teachers.

One sixth-grade student told WJZ's Kelsey Kushner that the charter school is a home away from home.

"This school has helped me and my little brother grow," he said. "So, closing this school would be like taking a kids lollipop . . . and I mean a really big lollipop."

Parents who attended the rally held up signs.

"The idea that we have a school focused on our boys—especially our boys of color—it's amazing," Dejuan Shropshire said. "They get support they might not get at home or in their community."

The school board will make a final vote on the future of the charter school next Thursday.