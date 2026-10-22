Baltimore City teachers union, school board reach new 2-year contract with pay raises

The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners and the Baltimore Teachers Union have reached a new two-year contract that includes pay raises for teachers and continued access to affordable health care.

The agreement provides across-the-board raises of 2% in fiscal year 2027 and 2.3% in fiscal year 2028.

The school board voted to approve the agreement during its public meeting on Oct. 21.

"The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners is grateful to have reached an agreement with BTU that demonstrates how much we value the professionals who make a difference in student achievement every day," said Robert Salley, chair of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners.

"This new contract provides rate increases for teachers while ensuring they continue to have access to quality, affordable health care," Salley said.

He thanked CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises, the district's human capital and legal teams, and the Baltimore Teachers Union for their work throughout negotiations.

"This agreement underscores the importance of working together to support our teachers and, ultimately, our students," Salley said.