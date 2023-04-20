Baltimore City students question school commissioners about campus safety

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools students, stayed late after school Wednesday, but not for extracurricular activities.

They attended a community forum hosted by the school commissioners to voice their concerns about school safety.

Commissioners said this will help them make better decisions for the schools and its students.

"We often are in spaces where adults are speaking for young people and making decisions for them and it's most important to hear directly from them," Baltimore City Board Of School Commissioners Vice Chair Ronald McFadden said.

One major concern that students are looking for leaders to address is the ongoing trend of gun violence on or near city school campuses.

A student from Mervo High School noted that there was a shooting on school property at the start of the school year. That's when Mervo student Jeremiah Brogden was shot and killed in the school parking lot during dismissal.

"I don't feel safe at Mervo," the student said. "I'm not going to lie to you. Ever since the shooting in there, I don't feel safe there."

Students also questioned school security after several instances of loaded guns being found on campuses this year.

"They're so curious as to how someone got a whole gun in there, but then they, like, literally give themselves a reason because they don't check their bags properly," another student said.

Sixth grader, Kyjai Jackson, spoke up about bullying.

"Some students take it too far and then the principal or teacher they don't really do anything about it," Jackson said.

Despite the concerning trend in violence happening in her school district, she said she is hopeful this forum will spark change and accountability.

"People work together," Jackson said. "Stop the violence."

This is the fourth of five forums the school district is holding this year.

The next forum is scheduled for next month.