Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning to release early Monday, Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) -- Schools in Baltimore without air conditioning will release early Monday and Tuesday in anticipation of sweltering heat, Baltimore City Public Schools said.

The district currently has 17 schools without air conditioning, and the heat index is expected to be over or above triple digits for the first two days of school.

Here are the adjusted dismissal times as posted by BCPS.

Schools with Bell Start times 7:30-7:45 a.m. will be released at 11:30 a.m.

• Baltimore City College

• Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

• Furley Elementary School

• New Era Academy

• Empowerment Academy

• Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

• Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

• Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC

• Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Schools with Bell Start times 8:00-8:45 a.m. will be released at 12:30 p.m.

• Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

• Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

• City Springs Elementary/Middle School

• National Academy Foundation

• The Mount Washington School (lower building)

Schools with Bell Start times 9:00-9:15 a.m. will be released at 12:45 p.m.

Westport

Youth Opportunity

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School