Maryland Weather: First day of school shaping up to be a scorcher

BALTIMORE -- Monday is shaping up to be very hot and humid for the first day of school for tens of thousands across the state.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place on the Eastern Shore for Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Talbot, Somerset, Queen Anne's and Wicomico counties. The Baltimore area might see patchy fog between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m.

After the initial fog there will be tons of sun with a high near 94, but humidity will make it feel close to the triple digits this afternoon.

Back To School: Patchy fog for parents and school bus drivers trying to get students to class this morning! It will feel close to the triple digits this afternoon thanks to intense heat and humidity!

Due to the sweltering weather, 17 Baltimore City schools without air conditioning will dismiss early Monday and Tuesday.

Back To School: Leave the jacket at home but make sure your students have sunglasses and a water bottle because it is going to be sunny, very hot and very humid!

It's expected to be even hotter Tuesday, with a high near 96. Heat index values will be as high as 105, according to the National Weather Service.

There's chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 p.m. Tuesday, and it's expected to be much cooler with a high near 89.