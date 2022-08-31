Baltimore City Schools without air conditioning to release early all week

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools will be allowing those students in schools without air-conditioning units to leave school early for the remainder of the week due to forecasted high temperatures, according to school officials.

Students who attend schools with HVAC units under repair will be dismissed early too, school officials said.

These schools already had early dismissals on Tuesday over the hot weather.

Here are their adjusted dismissal times

Schools with Bell Start times 7:30-7:45 a.m. will be released at 11:30 a.m.

• Baltimore City College

• Curtis Bay Elementary/Middle School

• Furley Elementary School

• New Era Academy

• Empowerment Academy

• Eutaw-Marshburn Elementary School

• Franklin Square Elementary/Middle School

• Montebello Elementary/Middle School @ PDC

• Vanguard Collegiate Middle School

Schools with Bell Start times 8:00-8:45 a.m. will be released at 12:30 p.m.

• Benjamin Franklin High School at Masonville Cove

• Harlem Park Elementary/Middle School

• City Springs Elementary/Middle School

• National Academy Foundation

• The Mount Washington School (lower building)

Schools with Bell Start times 9:00-9:15 a.m. will be released at 12:45 p.m.

Westport

Youth Opportunity

Cross Country Elementary/Middle School