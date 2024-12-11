Baltimore City Public School teachers to see salary increases, career growth opportunities in new agreement

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools has solidified a two-year agreement with the Baltimore Teachers Union that will increase compensation for teachers, provide more opportunities for career advancement, and increase starting salary requirements.

The agreement specifically includes a three-percent base increase each year over the next two years, an increased base salary for educators with master's degrees which will begin in SY2025-2026.

It also includes increased compensation for teachers with a National Board Certification, and real-time compensation for additional roles and responsibilities previously compensated through the Achievement Unit (AU) menu and a one-time cash payment for eligible banked AU's.

BCPS said the agreement will also create new opportunities for teachers to serve in leadership roles in their schools, and parallel positions for related service providers.

"Teachers are the backbone of our efforts to provide students with pathways to higher education and family-sustaining careers. We have always agreed with the teachers union that they deserve increased compensation and increased opportunities to advance professionally with us," Dr. Sonja Brookins Santelises, chief executive officer of Baltimore City Public Schools, said. "This agreement proves that City Schools values its educators and a firm commitment to their continued success."