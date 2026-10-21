Baltimore City Schools CEO Jermaine Dawson reflects on first 100 days, outlines goals

Baltimore City Public Schools CEO Dr. Jermaine Dawson reflected on his first 100 days leading the district Wednesday, highlighting community feedback and outlining his goals for the months ahead.

Dawson said he spent his first few months listening to students, families, educators and community members to better understand their needs and priorities.

The new CEO, who succeeded Dr. Sonja Santelises, said three messages consistently emerged from those conversations: protect what works, make the everyday run smoothly and build schools every neighborhood believes in.

Dawson turned the feedback into a visual installation featuring hundreds of handwritten words on sticky notes representing the community's hopes and aspirations. The words were collected during listening sessions and school visits.

He said the installation serves as a tangible reflection of the voices, ideas and experiences that will help shape the district's work moving forward.

"I've spent my first 100 days as the City Schools CEO listening to Baltimoreans, both inside and outside our schools," Dawson said. "These words reflect many different hopes, but they come back to something we all share: the belief that every student deserves to be known, valued, challenged and supported."

Transition team to help shape district's future

Dawson said he is now focused on turning those conversations into action.

The next phase will include a transition team of more than 200 people, ranging from students to senior staff members. The group will work to translate community feedback into tangible progress for the district.

The transition team will meet three times between November and January to review the feedback collected and help establish the district's strategic direction.

"My word is possibility because I want every student in Baltimore to see a future filled with opportunities and know that City Schools is committed to helping them achieve it," Dawson said.