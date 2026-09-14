Two Baltimore City schools recognized in Americas Healthiest Schools program

Two Baltimore City public schools have a reason to celebrate as they have been recognized in America's Healthiest Schools program.

Armistead Gardens Elementary School and Belmont Elementary School were chosen through the Kaiser Permanente-sponsored program. The project is supported by the Alliance for a Healthier Generation, according to a statement from Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS).

The program honors schools across the United States that show a strong commitment to supporting the health needs of students and staff. America's Healthiest Schools is one of the country's longest-running programs to recognize schools with initiatives that highlight physical, mental, social and emotional well-being of students, staff and families, the statement said.

"Supporting the health and well-being of our students and staff is an important part of helping our school communities thrive," said Dr. Jermaine Dawson, CEO of BCPS. "We are proud of Armistead Gardens and Belmont Elementary Schools for their commitment to creating environments where students and staff can learn, grow and succeed. This recognition reflects the work happening every day to support the whole child and build healthier school communities as units of change."

The program recognizes that a healthy school environment plays an important role in supporting student learning, staff well-being and stronger communities. Armistead Gardens and Belmont Elementary were recognized for achievements in one or more of those focus areas.

To learn more about America's Healthiest Schools and to view a full list of the other schools recognized, visit America's Healthiest Schools.