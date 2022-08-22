Baltimore City Public Schools on pace to hire 600 teachers but says first day 'will be challenging'

BALTIMORE -- With districts around the country facing a national teacher shortage, Baltimore City Public Schools released a note to parents saying the school system is on pace to hire about 600 teachers, the usual number in a given year, but the first day of classes "will be challenging."

In anticipation of hiring challenges and a competitive market for candidates, the school system said it started the hiring process earlier than usual and cast a wider net for recruits.

Some schools will have adequate staffing and others will not on the first day of school, scheduled for Aug. 29, the note said.

"The goal is to make sure schools can cover their core areas initially," administrators wrote. "We will do that by having a paraprofessional, a long-term substitute, a retired teacher, a reassigned teacher-leader or central office former teacher on the first day of school."

Administrators said their hiring efforts "have paid off in terms of sheer numbers," but there will still be some vacancies.

Some schools will not have enough teachers because positions require special certification, such as ESOL, Spanish, math and special education. BCPS is also working to fill "hundreds" of positions created by the Blueprint for Maryland's Future law.

"We are taking steps to provide schools with teacher shortfalls support to offer the best experience possible to students while supporting staff," the school system said.