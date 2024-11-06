Baltimore City Board of Estimates votes to end city's contract with BOPA

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Board of Estimates voted to end the city's contract with the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts, Wednesday.

The city informed the organization in October of its intent to utilize the 90-day termination clause in the City's contract with the arts organization.

BOPA has organized many city events, including the annual Artscape festival. But the organization has faced a series of financial troubles.

As of October, the non-profit was set to operate at a deficit for the remainder of the year that could reach $650,000.

Rachel D. Graham, who was named the new CEO of BOPA in June hired an outside consulting firm, Marcum LLP, to help the non-profit sort out its finances. The firm also conducted a financial audit per the request of Mayor Brandon Scott.

The firm found that BOPA's financial issues span as far back as 2019. Graphm said that in FY2019 the deficit was just under $1.1 million, and in FY2020 was $53,756.

At Wednesday's Board of Estimates meeting, BOPA's interim treasurer, Angela Wells-Sims, spoke up to defend the organization.

"I was informed that there is a letter out there with over 80 signatures that include the majority of artists in opposition to this cancellation," Wells-Sims said.

She also suggested that the city had a false perception of the actual progress that BOPA had made in its efforts to resolve its financial issues.