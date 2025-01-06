Baltimore City, Baltimore County dig out from first major snow storm

Baltimore City and County dig out from first major snow storm

BALTIMORE -- Maryland weathered the state's first major snowstorm in years, leading Governor Wes Moore and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott to declare states of emergency to give full access to resources to respond to the storm.

Governor Moore urged people to "stay vigilant" and repeatedly asked drivers to stay off the roads.

Maryland Secretary of Transportation Paul Wiedefeld said the state has more than 3,000 workers clearing snow and they try to pass each road at least once every 90 minutes.

State police responded to more than 750 calls for service and more than 200 crashes between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m. You can monitor statewide conditions here.

Baltimore City

In Baltimore City, many main roads were largely cleared by noon, but side streets remained packed with ice and snow.

"I thought it was a winter wonderland, and I got excited until I remembered we had to shovel our sidewalks," said Jennifer Caprey with a laugh as she cleared her steps in Federal Hill. "I sort of love it. We don't get it a lot so I wouldn't love it if it happened a lot, but every once in a blue moon, it is sort of nice to wake up and have everything sort of blanketed and be kind of lovely."

The city has more than 600 pieces of equipment on the roads.

"Main streets, school zones, and emergency routes to hospitals were among the first areas to be plowed and salted," the city said in a news release. "Crews continue to focus on all primary and secondary zones and are working to conduct as much treatment as possible before snow returns later this afternoon."

Anyone with issues can report them by calling 311 or using the 311 app.

WJZ caught up with apprentices at the Friendly Loving Opportunities non-profit as they worked to clear the front of their property.

Executive Director Godfrey Molen was upbeat.

"The last two or three years, we've missed out. It makes you feel like a kid again," Molen said of the snow.

You can monitor updates from the city here.

Baltimore County

In Baltimore County, workers used more than 500 pieces of equipment to clear the snow.

WJZ was at a salt dome that was busy with activity as plow drivers planned to keep the roads salted and as clear as possible around the clock.

Plenty of people were out shoveling.

Asjara Guidy found a novel way to clear the top of her mother's car from snow — standing on a retaining wall so she could reach it.

"Well, I'm too short," she said with a laugh. "But it's clear now."

Tough morning conditions

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren saw several cars spin out on the Baltimore Washington Parkway Monday morning near the Baltimore City line.

WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren saw several cars spin out on the Baltimore Washington Parkway Monday morning near the Baltimore City line.

Travel on the parkway was limited to one plowed lane just after sunrise.

Baltimore Washington Parkway

"I turned around and went back home," Nicole said of her drive to Randallstown. "Stay home if you have to."

As of last week, seven people statewide have died due to the cold weather, according to the Maryland Department of Health. You can see the latest report here.