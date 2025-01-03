Baltimore State Center complex cleared of legionella bacteria

BALTIMORE — The State Center building at 301 West Preston Street has been cleared of Legionella bacteria, the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) announced Friday.

In December 2024, the Baltimore City Mayor's Office reported that high levels of Legionella bacteria had been detected in several city buildings, including City Hall, three courthouses, and the State Center building. The State Center building was closed while mitigation efforts were undertaken to treat the water. Those buildings reopened after undergoing treatment.

The mitigation efforts included flushing and chlorination treatments, according to the Mayor's Office.

A hygienist re-tested the water system at the State Center building on Dec. 23 and found that all samples were within normal limits, the DGS said Friday. The building remains open with no water restrictions.

What is Legionella bacteria?

Legionella is a bacterium that can cause Legionnaires' disease or Pontiac fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Infection occurs when individuals inhale water vapor or mist contaminated with the bacteria.

It can spread through sink faucets, fountains, and other large plumbing systems but rarely spreads from person to person.