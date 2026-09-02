Baltimore City Hall closes to public due to steam leak

The city of Baltimore closed the City Hall building to the public on Wednesday due to a steam leak.

Mayor Brandon Scott's office said in a statement the closure was temporary and that emergency repair crews were working to repair the leak.

Officials said the steam leak does not present an immediate public health threat or safety concern.

The nearby Charles L. Benton Building, located at 417 East Fayette Street, was also closed to the public because of the problem.

At a press conference, Mayor Scott said the incident was "not a public safety hazard," but it presented uncomfortable conditions. He added that city workers were on the job and the government is still open for business.

"The City has elected to close the impacted facilities on the recommendation of the Department of General Services in order to conduct thorough system maintenance," the city's statement said.

The city said the repairs are expected to be completed quickly and normal operations are expected to resume on Thursday.