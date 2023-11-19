Watch CBS News
Local News

Baltimore City, County leaders to celebrate grand opening of Phoenix Road Bridge

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

Your Sunday evening news update (11/19/2023)
Your Sunday evening news update (11/19/2023) 01:44

BALTIMORE - Baltimore's mayor and Baltimore County's executive on Monday will celebrate the grand opening of a new bridge over Gunpowder Falls.

The Phoenix Road Bridge over Loch Raven Reservoir was originally built in 1922.

Work to build a replacement has been ongoing since June of 2022, and the grand opening will mark the return of two-way traffic for the first time since 2010.

There will be a caravan of classic and antique cars to mark the occasion.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 7:13 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.