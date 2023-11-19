Baltimore City, County leaders to celebrate grand opening of Phoenix Road Bridge
BALTIMORE - Baltimore's mayor and Baltimore County's executive on Monday will celebrate the grand opening of a new bridge over Gunpowder Falls.
The Phoenix Road Bridge over Loch Raven Reservoir was originally built in 1922.
Work to build a replacement has been ongoing since June of 2022, and the grand opening will mark the return of two-way traffic for the first time since 2010.
There will be a caravan of classic and antique cars to mark the occasion.
