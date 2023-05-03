Baltimore City Council alarmed by staff turnover rate under Scott administration

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott had to quell concerns by the Baltimore City Council after council members noted during a meeting on Tuesday that his administration had a turnover problem, according to WJZ's media partner the Baltimore Banner.

During the meeting, council members highlighted the number of vacancies and ongoing turnover in executive positions—most recently the mayor's chief of staff and his communications director.

City Administrator Faith Leach has promised to make improvements in communication and inform council members of progress made toward filling the positions as well as retaining people.

Leach said the city is grappling with a change in the workforce landscape post-pandemic.

Councilwoman Odette Ramos was blunt about her concerns during the meeting, according to the Baltimore Banner.

"We need to provide the public confidence in leadership," she said.