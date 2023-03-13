Baltimore City Council, mayor collaborating toward approving next city administrator

BALTIMORE - Acting City Administrator Faith Leach is a step closer to holding the role in a permanent capacity.

A Baltimore City Council Committee voted to endorse the mayor's nominee after reversing course.

City council has confirmed and accepted a committee recommendation to approve Mayor Brandon Scott's nomination of Faith Leach to be next city administrator.

The Council Committee reversed its vote in favor of the nomination after criticism, not just from Mayor Brandon Scott, but also from Baltimoreans who support the city administrator nominee.

The Rules and Legislative Oversight committee that moved to reject Leach's nomination Thursday voted unanimously Monday to move the process forward.

"Miss Leach, I found you to be a brilliant, dedicated, hard-working public servant," said Councilman Eric Costello.

Council members never officially explained why they rejected the nomination by a four to two vote.

Some onlookers may be wondering what changed over the weekend?

Committee members said the mayor's office is now collaborating with councilmembers and key questions about the role are now being answered.

"Don't want to say that we're sending a message. Don't want to say that we're trying to get the mayor's attention. But what I want to say is the council did its job," said Council President Nick Mosby. "And that was ensuring that we didn't move forward with this nomination without having the appropriate information that's important to any legislative body to ensure that we're all carrying out and ensuring that we're doing the checks and balances of the administration."

The nomination for Acting City Administrator Faith Leach gets a unanimous approval from a council committe.



Leach said “It is my job to deliver results for the citizens of Baltimore.”



Next step, a vote (2nd reader) in the full council today for the permanent role.

There was also public push-back from Leach's supporters.

"If we look up the heart of the people, we would probably see a picture of Deputy Mayor Leach," said Yolanda Pulley, from the organization "People Empowered by the Struggle."

Leach is well respected both inside and out of City Hall.

The former deputy mayor is now the city's interim chief administrative officer (CAO).

The city administrator is a high profile but new position that only came about after 77 percent of voters approved it in the 2020 election.

The person oversees several city agencies and makes sure officials are responding to citizens' needs in a timely fashion.

"I talked about it as being the chief delivery officer. It is it is my job to deliver results for the citizens of Baltimore," said Leach. "It is my job to ensure that the trains run on time, it is my job to ensure that potholes get fixed, and that we deliver high quality city services for the citizens of Baltimore, services that they deserve."

If Leach is approved by the full council after a third vote, which is expected in the coming days, not only will she be accountable to the people of Baltimore, but also to the council.

"Ultimately we as a council, it is our job to hold you accountable and sometimes it's going to be tough," said Councilman Mark Conway. "Please know that I have the upmost respect for you and also it is our duty to make sure that the issues that were addressed in that hearing are addressed going forward."

The full city council body voted to confirm and accept the committee's recommendation, but a third vote, known as a third reader is expected in the coming days.

That vote is expected to pass, paving the way for Leach to become the permanent city administrator.