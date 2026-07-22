Baltimore City Community College basketball player accused of stalking, indecent exposure

A 20-year-old who plays basketball at Baltimore City Community College is accused of indecent exposure and stalking a woman whom he followed home in Montgomery County.

Adrean Walls, of Bowie, Maryland, was arrested and charged with stalking, attempted 4th-degree burglary, and indecent exposure. He is being held at the Montgomery County Detention Center without bond.

Police said Wallace allegedly stalked a woman at the Orchard Center shopping center on Cherry Hill Road, followed her home, and attempted to enter her home.

The woman was shopping at Kohl's when Walls allegedly stalked her, while engaging in an act of indecent exposure. Police said Walls followed the woman through the parking lot with his car while nearly striking two vehicles.

He continued to follow her home and attempted to go inside through a window. Police said he left after the woman's family member confronted him.

Walls was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, July 21.

According to the Baltimore City Community College website, Walls was a freshman last season. He attended high school at Mt. Zion Prep in Lanham, Maryland.

Police believe there may be more victims.

Detectives are asking anyone who frequents the Orchard Center and may have been a victim of Walls to call the 3rd District Investigative Section at 240-773-6870.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to BCCC for comment but has not her back.