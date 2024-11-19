Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners appoint new chair, vice chair

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners appointed Robert Salley as the board chair and Ashiah Parker as vice chair for the remainder of the school year.

Board Chair Ronald McFadden and Vice Chair Shantell Roberts resigned effective Tuesday after more than five years of service, officials said in a statement.

Salley, a former Baltimore City schools educator whose professional experience spans roles across K-12, higher education, non-profit, philanthropy, and government, was appointed to the Board in 2022.

Parker was appointed to the Board in 2024.

Board Chair Salley and Vice Chair Parker will only finish the remaining terms of the previous Board leadership. The Board will convene again to appoint leadership for the 2025-26 school year.