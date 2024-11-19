Chair, vice chair of Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners both resign

BALTIMORE -- The chair and vice chair of the Baltimore City Board of School Commissioners both resigned effective Tuesday, Nov. 19, according to officials.

Board Chair Ronald McFadden and Vice Chair Shantell Roberts decided to step down after more than five years of service, officials said in a statement.

According to officials, McFadden was appointed to the board in 2018 and served as vice chair in 2021 before filling the vacancy created by former Board Chair Johnette Richardson. Roberts was appointed to the board in 2019.

In 2023, Roberts was appointed as chair, and McFadden was appointed as vice chair.

During their tenure, McFadden and Roberts led the board in increasing funding and access to the arts, advocating for the Blueprint for Maryland's Future and expanding opportunities for hundreds of student leaders.

During that time the board also led the district through the COVID-19 pandemic and shepherded the 21st Century Buildings program, officials said.

McFadden also served as chair of the board's Teaching and Learning Committee and a member of the board's Strategic Planning Committee.

Roberts served as chair of the board's Operations Committee and a member of the board's Audit Committee.

"The Board remains committed to maintaining a strong and stable school governance structure as we continue serving our students, families, staff and stakeholders," officials said in a statement.

The board will hold a public meeting Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m. to address the changes.