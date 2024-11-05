Baltimore City ballot Question H could cut the size of city council by half

Baltimore voters get to decide on reducing city council seats

Question H on the Baltimore City ballot could change the size of the city council districts.

The city council includes the council president and council members from 14 districts. If passed, the ballot measure would decrease the number of council seats by half, leaving eight members.

The mayor would have to craft a redistricting plan for the city's next election year.

Support for Question H

The question was proposed by a group called the People for Elected Accountability and Civic Engagement, or P.E.A.C.E. The group is funded by David Smith, Chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group.

P.E.A.C.E. has been advocating for city council term limits, and the effort was approved by voters in 2022.

According to our media partner The Baltimore Banner, Smith spent $415,000 on the measure during the 2024 election cycle.

P.E.A.C.E. argued the ballot measure would save taxpayers money, and when asked about the funds Smith spent, they said more people should be involved in the political process.

The group also hopes the legislation will increase transparency and accountability within the government.

Others who support the effort pointed out that the size of the council has been the same despite a decrease in Baltimore's population.

Opposition to Question H

Some city leaders told WJZ that the decrease in the number of council members would make it more difficult for residents to have their voices heard.

Democratic nominee for Baltimore City council President, Zeke Cohen, argued that the change could lead to chaos in City Hall.

Members of the group Baltimore for Democracy told voters that if the question passed, residents across the city would have less representation.