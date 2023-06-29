Baltimore car thefts surge as stolen Hyundais, Kias top the list
BALTIMORE - In just one day this week, 38 cars were reported stolen in Baltimore City.
The police department said that on June 27, 22 of the 38 car thefts involved Hyundais. Sonatas (10) and Elantras (9) were the most popular model.
While carjackings in Baltimore City are down, car thefts have increased by more the 100 percent, according to police.
Certain models of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been targeted by auto thieves in the wake of a series of social media videos, mainly on TikTok, that demonstrate how easy the vehicles are to be hotwired and to start without a key.
