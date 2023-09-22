Artscape festival canceled for Saturday as Baltimore braces for impacts of Tropical Storm Ophelia

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore is bracing for the remnants from Tropical Storm Ophelia, which is expected to bring dangerous winds and heavy rain Saturday.

"History has taught us that emergencies don't necessarily wait for people's convenience. In anticipation of the tropical storm, we want people to prepare," Kevin Cartwright of Baltimore City Fire said.

With the storm expected to bring dangerous conditions across the area, the Baltimore Office of Promotion & the Arts and the Mayor's Office released a joint statement first to WJZ, announcing Artscape festivities for Saturday have now been canceled.

That statement says, in part, "While we are enthusiastic for the return of Artscape and recognize that countless hours of dedication have gone into preparing for this weekend, we must prioritize safety above all else."

The statement went on to say while Artscape is a rain-or-shine event, tropical storm Ophelia is expected to bring strong winds that pose a potential risk for outdoor activities.

A decision about Sunday's Artscape festivities will be made later, as the rain is expected to taper off.

Conditions are expected to improve, with a few spotty showers by kick-off for Sunday's Ravens game at M&T Bank stadium.

Artscape officials are encouraging people to come out Friday evening. This year's headlining act Anderson .Paak is set to take the stage at 8:45 p.m. on the main stage, which is located on Cathedral Street.