Baltimore bookstore owner says Pride display was vandalized during city's celebrations

A Baltimore bookstore owner says her Pride-themed window display was vandalized last weekend while the city's Pride festival was happening.

Charlotte Hays Murray, who owns the Charlotte Elliott and the Bookstore Next Door in the Hampden neighborhood, said people walked in the front door of the business and pulled down their front display, which is decorated for Pride Month.

"I was very upset," Murray said. "I felt very vulnerable. Then I got a great outpouring of support."

"It made them mad"

Murray shared a photo on social media, saying that someone tried to rip down the rainbow flags that were visible in celebration of Pride month.

"This hate crime was perpetrated while Baltimore was celebrating its big Pride celebration with parades, festivals, and concerts," Murray said. "These fiends decided to try to mangle my display because it made them mad."

Baltimore Police said they responded to the bookstore on Saturday, June 13, for a "disorderly call." Police said the call was coded out and no report was written.

"I certainly feel attacked, and they haven't attacked other windows; therefore, I believe it was attacked because of the Pride flags in the window, and therefore a hate crime," Murray said.

Feeling the love

Murray said that she is disappointed with how the police handled the response. However, she is more focused on the people who sent her new flags and messages of support.

She said she has been received support from people as far away as Connecticut.

"My friends came back and said, 'We are going to build it back, we are gunna help you,'" Murray said. "I said, 'I want to fill the window with Pride flags.'"