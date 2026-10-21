Baltimore makes list of best places in the world to visit in 2027. Here's why it was chosen.

Marylanders know Baltimore is a world-class destination, and now Charm City has made a coveted list of the best places in the world to visit in 2027.

Baltimore joins the ranks of 24 other locations on National Geographic's list of "The Best Places in the World to Travel to in 2027."

"A compact city of vibrant neighborhoods and a gateway to the Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore also proudly wears its outsize role in U.S. history," National Geographic's Brooke Sabin writes.

The list includes three other destinations in the continental U.S. – Madison in Wisconsin, the Pacific Coast Highway in California, and the Southern Ozarks in Missouri and Arkansas – along with Puerto Rico and others around the world.

Here's a closer look at why Baltimore was chosen.

Birthplace, and bicentennial, of the American railroad

Charm City chartered the nation's first commercial railroad, the Baltimore and Ohio (B&O), in 1827.

Next year, the National Museum of Railroad History & Innovation, formerly known as the B&O Railroad Museum, will celebrate the bicentennial of American railroading with a $38 million upgrade.

The upgrade will turn "a niche repository for train buffs" into "a broader and livelier exploration of how railroads have transformed American life," Sabin writes.

The museum currently features a 22-sided roundhouse, a collection of vintage equipment and an exhibit on the B&O's role in the Underground Railroad.

It's also set to open an outdoor amphitheater this December, along with a new Innovation Hall next January.

"In what was once the country's oldest continuously operating railroad repair facility, the museum is unveiling archival treasures, such as letters from President Lincoln, and immersive exhibits on current and future railroad technology," writes Sabin.

Rich history, and present, along the waterfront

The National Geographic list also notes "Baltimore's deep sense of community and ties to the water."

One example is Lexington Market, which dates back to 1782 and underwent a major redevelopment in 2023. The market includes dozens of local merchants, like the 140-year-old family-owned Faidley's Seafood.

Inner Harbor is another historic example that still plays a large role in the city today. It's home to the National Aquarium and the USS Constellation warship, as well as newly developed parks, restaurants and retail spaces.

"Also along the waterfront, the gradual redevelopment of the Baltimore Peninsula neighborhood, anchored by Sagamore Spirit whiskey distillery, has brought green spaces and restaurants like Nick's Fish House (home to the city's best steamed crabs) to a former industrial area," Sabin writes. "Meanwhile, the Baltimore Blueway has launched a network of kayaking trails—an active, eco-friendly way to explore waterfront landmarks across 20 miles."

Sabin also suggests visiting Fort McHenry for panoramic views of the city. That's where Francis Scott Key was inspired to write "The Star-Spangled Banner."