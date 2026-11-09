New rule in Baltimore bans smoking, vaping, hookah at all liquor-licensed establishments

Baltimore has a new rule that bans all forms of smoking -- including cigarettes, cigars, vaping and hookahs -- in liquor-licensed establishments across the city.

The city's liquor board outlined the new rules in a video posted to its Instagram page. In it, officials explained that under 4.21 -- which took effect Nov. 2 -- anyone is prohibited from smoking or vaping inside any establishment that is licensed to sell liquor.

The post clarifies that only hookah lounges that are specifically licensed as such are exempt from the 4.21 rule. A bar or lounge that simply offers hookahs does not qualify for an exemption.

If an establishment violates the new rule, it can be fined, face suspension or possibly the loss of its license, officials said.

Some residents expressed their opposition online to the new rule.

"Not gon lie this annoying and I don't even smoke … Like what is the goal here? Isn't there more pressing issues to take care of… I gotta be missing something?," one user posted.

The Baltimore City Liquor Board urges business owners with questions about the new ordinance to contact its office at (410) 396-4377.