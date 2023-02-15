Watch CBS News
Baltimore Banner: Ivan Bates wants tougher sentences for carrying a gun without a permit

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ The Baltimore Banner

THE BALTIMORE BANNER AND WJZ -- Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates is pushing a bill that would increase the maximum sentence for those 21 and older for wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun without a permit from three years to five years in prison in Maryland.

Read Dylan Segelbaum's full story here.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 5:03 PM

