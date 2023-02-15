Baltimore Banner: Ivan Bates wants tougher sentences for carrying a gun without a permit
THE BALTIMORE BANNER AND WJZ -- Baltimore State's Attorney Ivan Bates is pushing a bill that would increase the maximum sentence for those 21 and older for wearing, carrying or transporting a handgun without a permit from three years to five years in prison in Maryland.
Read Dylan Segelbaum's full story here.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.