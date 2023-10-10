Baltimore-area Jewish leaders comforting communities during deadly attacks in Israel

Baltimore-area Jewish communities feeling impact of Palestinian militant group's deadly attack on Is

BALTIMORE - Sirens blare in Baltimore's sister city Ashkelon, a coastal city in Israel, hit hard by violent attacks.

The death toll in the Israel-Hamas war continued to climb on Tuesday, four days after the Hamas militant group launched a surprise assault on Israel from Gaza — leading Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare "we are at war."

More than 1,000 civilians have been killed by the attacks in Israel.

The horrors of war hit close to home for Baltimore Rabbi Yaakov Kaplan.

Rabbi Kaplan is staying in close contact with loved ones in the war zone and trying to comfort those in his congregation.

"I have many members of my congregation who spent the holidays in Israel and they can't get out now, but they're not staying in shelters hiding," Rabbi Kaplan said. "They're out there digging graves to bury their loved ones."

Blue and white ribbons and prayer cards are on display at the Jewish Community Center in Owings Mills where Executive Director Barak Hermann is also in touch with friends and family in Israel.

He's asking for prayers and support for the Jewish community.

"Many of us have very close contacts there," Hermann said. "We're in touch with them around the clock, and people are in safe houses and bomb shelters."

Both leaders also spoke about critical security measures in the Baltimore area with anti-semitic incidents and tensions on the rise.

"Just really pray," Herrman said. "Just pray that there won't be any more loss of innocent lives. Unfortunately, it seems to be getting worse before it is getting better."

Many elected leaders in Maryland have expressed shock over the terror attack, including Gov. Wes Moore.