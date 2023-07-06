Baltimore Amtrak service from Philadelphia impacted by power issues in New Jersey

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Amtrak trains are still running with residual delays after a power issue temporarily suspended service from Philadelphia to New York Thursday.

The issues were due to overhead power problems at Metropark station in Iselin, New Jersey.

The power issues are delaying southbound service into Baltimore from Philadelphia.

"Amtrak trains traveling south out of PHL will be significantly delayed until the overhead power issues at MET are fully resolved," AMTRAK told WJZ News.

NJ Transit said the Northeast Corridor line's service was suspended between Trenton and Metropark and the North Jersey Coast Line will experience delays.

Earlier Thursday morning, no Amtrak trains were moving between Philadelphia and New York. There is limited service for trains leaving New York for Philly.

UPDATE: As of 9:50 am ET, Overhead power has been restored. Services traveling north of Philadelphia (PHL) have resumed. Residual delays will occur due to heavy rail congestion and speed restrictions. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 6, 2023

The Keystone line is also affected and is only moving between Philadelphia and Harrisburg right now, Amtrak said.

The issue began shortly before 7 a.m.

Amtrak issued a statement at 8 a.m. about the issue and said crews are working to restore service.

There was no substitute transportation available.

NJT tickets will be honored on buses and private lines, the agency said in a tweet.

This is a developing story and will be updated.