Baltimore adopts policy for permanent outdoor dining

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore City Department of Transportation plans on making expanded outdoor dining permanent with the adoption of a new curbside commercial policy, the agency said Friday.

The new policy will "formalize curbside facility construction standards, permit holder responsibilities, and safety improvements for pedestrians, diners, and all roadway users," the agency said.

The policy will also require minor privilege permits and fees for curbside dining. The DOT said it's also working on advancing a new commercial fee schedule through the Board of Estimates with variable rates based on the business' location, capped at $10 a square foot.

The agency will start accepting applications for curbside dining on May 1. Applications can be submitted here.

Existing permits will be valid through June 30, and enforcement of the new policy - including minor privilege permits and construction standards - will start July 1.

The DOT expanded its outdoor dining program in 2020 to include parklets—street parking spaces converted into outdoor dining areas—in an effort to encourage social distancing and provide a boost to the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, they've grown in popularity.