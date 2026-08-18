As school supply prices rise across Maryland, here's where to shop to save the most

Back-to-school shopping is underway, and for Maryland families, the cost of getting ready for a new school year can quickly add up. We are providing strategies and breaking down where to shop to save the most money.

With parents facing higher prices on everyday essentials, we shopped around at three major retailers: Walmart, Target and Staples to see where shoppers could get the most for their money.

Walmart, Target or Staples: Where can you save?

For the school supplies we compared, Walmart was the most consistently affordable of the three stores.

For example, a composition notebook cost 38 cents at Walmart, compared with 39 cents at Target. At Staples, the same type of notebook cost nearly 30% more.

Some items were priced exactly the same across all three retailers. Paper folders, for example, were 25 cents at Walmart, Target and Staples.

While the difference on an individual item may seem small, those extra cents can add up when you're filling an entire shopping cart.

1st grade school supplies vary depending on the retailer, Wslmart seemed to be the cheaper otion. CBS News Baltimore

How much does a back-to-school shopping list cost?

We also compared the cost of supplies from Baltimore City school supply lists.

For a first-grade classroom supply list, we selected the least expensive options available at each retailer. The total came to approximately:

Walmart: $34

Target: $36

Staples: $70

For a sixth-grade classroom supply list, the totals varied even more:

Walmart: $31

Target: $40

Staples: Approximately $67

Prices can vary by store, location and availability, but the comparison shows why it can pay to shop around before filling your cart.

Supplies for 6th grade are cheaper at Walmart by comparison CBS News Baltimore

Experts on ways to save

Kristin McGrath, senior editor at The Krazy Coupon Lady, says families should start by making a list and comparing prices before heading to the store.

"Give yourself time, look at things online, load up your shopping cart on what you need at a few different retailers, and see which comes out the lowest. That way you're not in a hectic back-to-school aisle," said McGrath.

She also recommends using retailer apps, digital coupons and loyalty rewards, and choosing store-brand products when they make sense.

And don't feel like you have to buy everything at once.

One area where McGrath says families may want to wait is clothing. With the excitement surrounding new school clothes, it's easy to overspend.

Her advice: if you can, wait until Labor Day to shop for clothes. That's when more sales may be available.

"Clothing is one of those things that's really easy to overspend on, because there's a lot of hype leading into the school year. Kids want that first day of school outfit, but the strategy with clothes is to actually, if you can, wait until Labor Day," said McGrath.

"So maybe you want to get the kids the things that they grew out of, that they absolutely need, that first day of school outfit early. Then circle back for round two for Labor Day. You're going to find that stuff half off or more at clearance, and then I would also suggest take that opportunity to buy a size or two up so that your kid is ready for next year, and you've just paid clearance prices."

Don't overlook trends

Social media is also influencing what students want in their backpacks this year.

Kaila Murray, store manager at the Walmart Supercenter in Pasadena, says students are coming in looking for items they've seen trending on social media.

Squishies, for example, have been popular enough that some are selling out quickly.

"The sooner the better … and if you can't get in here, I'd definitely recommend our .com services to you," Murray said. "In store, we have our personal shoppers that actually shop here on carts for customers. A customer comes up, you schedule your delivery time when you want to be here to get your items and you never step foot in the store."

Students like rising senior Rayna Marshall say shoppers shouldn't automatically grab the cheapest option and should take a closer look at quality before making a purchase.

Sometimes, she says, the cheapest option can end up costing more if it needs to be replaced.

"So even if you have to go and spend a little extra, at least you'll know ... especially for the younger kids, just spend that money getting something that's a little more durable a little more extra so that way it will last for the most part, the whole school year," said Marshall.

More back-to-school shopping tips

The National Retail Federation estimates families plan to spend more than $800 on average on back-to-school shopping this year, making it especially important to find ways to stretch every dollar.

Before you head to the store, experts recommend: