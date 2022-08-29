Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district
BALTIMORE-- Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Baltimore County Public Schools
- Baltimore City Public Schools
- Caroline County
- Cecil County
- Dorchester County
- Frederick County
- Harford County
- Howard County
- Kent County
- Queen Anne's County
- Talbot County
