Watch CBS News
Local

Back To School: COVID-19 guidelines for each Maryland school district

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

CBS News Live
CBS News Baltimore Live

BALTIMORE--  Class is back in session, but there might be some confusion as to what exactly the COVID- 19 guidelines are in your district as we head back to school. Listed below are the latest COVID-19 guidelines for some of our closest school districts.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools  

Baltimore County Public Schools

Baltimore City Public Schools

 Caroline County

Cecil County

Dorchester County

- Frederick County 

Harford County

- Howard County

 - Kent County

Queen Anne's County

Talbot County

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 6:20 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.