Mother of 14-year-old targeted in Prince George's armed bus attack speaks out: 'It's hurtful'

BALTIMORE - A $12,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction for a teen accused of attempted murder on a school bus earlier this month.

The suspect, who goes by "Baby K," is a 15-year-old boy facing adult charges of attempted murder.

Police said around 4:55 p.m. on May 1, three people boarded a school bus.

One of the suspects, later identified as "Baby K", displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot a 14-year-old multiple times but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus.

The victim suffered minor injuries during the assault.

The victim's mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said it's been really tough in the weeks following the attack.

"It's hurtful. I can't eat, I can't sleep, my life can't go back to being any close to normal," she said.

The preliminary investigation revealed the suspects and the 14-year-old were known to each other. Preliminarily, the attempted murder stemmed from a dispute.

Three of the four suspects wanted in this investigation are in custody.

The suspects are a 14-year-old boy from Suitland, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill. They are charged as adults.

Police believe a 14-year-old girl was the mastermind in the attack.

On the day of the girl suspect's court hearing Monday, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said, "We hear parents say, my child's a good child. They weren't involved. I can't believe it -- but believe it. It happens, unfortunately, far too often in our communities. Young people are making adult decisions that have adult consequences."

"Baby K" is charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, assault, firearms offenses and additional charges.

Until he's arrested, the victim's mother said she won't be able to rest easy.

"I just want him off the streets, I don't want him to do this to anybody else's child," she said.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the "P3 Tips" mobile app search "P3 Tips" in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case 23-0025719.