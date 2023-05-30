Teen charged in armed school bus attack in Prince George's County

BALTIMORE -- A teen suspect in an armed school bus attack in Prince George's County last week, was arrested and charged Tuesday, Prince George's County police said.

The 15-year-old suspect, who goes by "Baby K," is charged with attempted first degree murder. He is charged as an adult.

Previous: Mother of 14-year-old targeted in Prince George's armed bus attack speaks out: 'It's hurtful'

Police said around 4:55 p.m. on May 1, three people boarded a school bus.

"Baby K" allegedly displayed a handgun and attempted to shoot a 14-year-old multiple times, but detectives believe the weapon malfunctioned. Ammunition was recovered from the bus.

The victim's mother, who wished to remain anonymous, said it's been really tough in the weeks following the attack.

The other suspects are a 14-year-old boy from Suitland, a 15-year-old boy from Temple Hills, and a 14-year-old girl from Oxon Hill. They are also charged as adults.