'Baby K', teen who attempted shooting on Prince George's school bus to be sentenced Friday

Teen suspect in PG County school bus murder to be sentenced Friday

BALTIMORE -- A teen who pleaded guilty to pulling a gun on a 14-year-old boy on a school bus in Prince George's County will be sentenced today.

The sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 Friday afternoon.

The now 16-year-old faces up to 25 years behind bars.

Kaedan Holland, who goes by Baby K, pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder charges.

He was charged as an adult after attacking a 14-year-old boy on a Prince George's County school bus in May 2023.

The school bus stopped in Oxon Hill to drop off students.

But three masked teens jumped on the bus and attacked a 14-year-old boy.

Baby K pointed a gun at the boy and pulled the trigger three times, but it did not fire.

Police recovered ammunition on the bus and the U.S Marshals arrested Baby K weeks later.

In March, Baby K entered a plea deal calling for a 60-year sentence with all but 25 years suspended.

If the judge accepts the plea deal sentence Friday, Baby K will serve time at a maximum security adult prison called the Patuxent Institution that offers therapy and counseling services.

There were three other teens who were involved in the brutal attack.

All of them were arrested and charged as adults, including a 14-year-old girl who was indicted for planning the attack.